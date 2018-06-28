Historical Military School To Serve As Community College

BOONVILLE - Boonville's former military school is opening it's doors once again.

A building at the Kemper Military School campus is gutted and being renovated, and come fall will serve as a classroom for State Fair Community College.

The college will offer classes that students can use to toward a two year degree and also to transfer to a four year university. The school will offer general elective courses and eventually plans to add specialized programs.

The additional location will benefit Boonville residents interested in taking classes. Currently, the closest community college to Boonville is nearly 30 minutes away.

"It's just an outstanding opportunity they're going to have a chance to have college classes right in their community and today with the high price of gas, commuting to another community to take college class is a real challenge," Brent Bates, educational and student services vice president said.

The college is looking for staff at the new location to teach math and English courses. Those interested in teaching or enrolling in the college should visit their website.