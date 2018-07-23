Historical society to build research center, museum

COLUMBIA (AP) — The State Historical Society of Missouri has revealed conceptual drawings of a planned $35 million research center and museum.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the three-story Center for Missouri Studies will house museum galleries on the first floor and collections of manuscripts and newspapers set aside for researchers on the second floor. The third floor will house the society's administrative offices.

The construction of the building is being funded by state revenue bonds.

The society was founded in 1898 and is the trustee of state historic records. It is currently located on the ground floor of Ellis Library.

Society board president Stephen Limbaugh says the society's facilities for many documents and items from its art collection have been inadequate.