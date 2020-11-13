JEFFERSON CITY – Following the paws painted up the hill to Young Hall, there is a sense of pride on Lincoln University’s campus. Student organizations re-paint the paws every semester and keep the campus looking vibrant.
Lincoln is a Historically Black University located in Jefferson City, Mo. Jerald Jones Woolfolk, the 20th President of Lincoln, reflected on why Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, were established.
“The purpose of HBCUs, from the very beginning was to provide an education to African Americans who otherwise could not get one,” Woolfolk said. “Prior to Brown v. the Board of Education, Black students could not attend PWIs, so this was the only choice.”
PWIs are Predominately White Institutions. The Brown v. Board ruling marked a shift in the history of HBCUs and created new obstacles for them.
“There’s a lot of competition in terms of where students choose to go to school, they have more opportunities to go to different places,” Woolfolk said.
Ever since Black students began joining PWIs, enrollment challenges plagued HBCUs across the country. Gary Kremer, executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri and former professor at Lincoln University, remembers the impact this had on Lincoln.
“There was serious talk about closing Lincoln down in 1954. Because after the Supreme Court decisions, theoretically, African Americans could go to school, and other places, like the University of Missouri,” Kremer said.
Vicki Myers, the graduate advisor for the Alpha Iota chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Lincoln, notes another result of the shifting educational environment in 1954.
“After Brown v. Education, Lincoln became a predominantly white school at one point. And that's happened in some other schools,” Myers said. “And then some of them are just small, Knoxville College is a perfect example. They were trying to keep it open, and they couldn't.”
Declining enrollment continues plaguing HBCUs today due to financial reasons, including a lack of funding. As a university president, Woolfolk has experienced these challenges firsthand.
“HBCUs historically have been under resourced, particularly those public institutions, by state governments as well as the federal government,” Woolfolk said. “So, some of the bells and whistles that many institutions have, many HBCUs do not.”
Many HBCUs gain additional revenue through fundraising events and grants from National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) organizations. Woolfolk is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA) and is thankful to have NPHCs on her campus.
“Lincoln University has been the recipient of a $100,000 grant gift from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated,” Woolfolk said. “It’s more than just a social organization where you go and have good fun, it’s where you really work to make a better community.”
NPHC Greek-letter organizations were established with the same purpose as HBCUs —to provide a space for Black college students that was not available before.
Myers graduated from Indiana University, a PWI, in 1966. She recalls the significance of her experience in an NPHC organization during that time.
“It was more of a Black community because they didn’t have that kind of social life,” Myers said. “The fraternities and sororities... provided them with social life [and] opportunity to do community service.”
Though NPHCs and HBCUs were created to provide education and community for Black people, they have grown to include every demographic.
“They're not only just people of color,” Woolfolk said. “They are becoming more diverse.”
HBCUs continue to struggle as competition rises, but President Woolfolk is committed to preserving and improving Lincoln University.
“Lincoln has had strong leadership, and there have been challenging times,” Woolfolk said. “But it's the love that the people who are closest to Lincoln have for this university, and they will never let it fall. And as long as I'm leading the institution, that is my vow, it will only get greater.”
While HBCUs face considerable challenges, many support them. Historically Black Colleges and Universities are upheld by those who recognize their significance and feel a connection to them.