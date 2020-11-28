COLUMBIA -- Vanderbilt's kicker became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game after taking the second half kickoff against Mizzou on Saturday.
Sarah Fuller kicked off the hold rather than the traditional tee, hitting a bouncing kick that was downed at the 35 yard line.
"Honestly, it's just so exciting," Fuller said. "The fact that I can represent the little girls out there who have wanted to do this."
Fuller is the starting goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team. She helped the Commodores claim an SEC tournament title just a week ago. The senior said nerves on the football field were not a problem.
"Honestly, I was just really calm," Fuller said. "The SEC championship was more stressful."
Fuller wore number 32, the same as her soccer jersey. Her helmet read the words 'play like a girl,' the name of a charity Fuller is involved in working to inspire young girls through sports.
"I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to," Fuller said. " You really can, and if you have that mentality all the way through, you can do big things."
Game situation held Fuller to the single kick, but it was enough to break the barrier. Vanderbilt plays again next Saturday against Georgia.