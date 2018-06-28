History Shines Through After Downtown Canopies Gone

The sign above Bingham's clothing store now reveals Victor Barth's clothing store, which occupied the same building 100 years ago.

Owner Dave Danuser recalled another store downtown.

"I remember going to the soda fountain at the drugstore and all that," he admitted. "So, I'm kind of showing my age."

So are some downtown buildings, now that the canopies are nearly gone. Remnants of old signs are the only things remaining from some businesses. Julie's Store and an old gym are across the street from Tucker's, which used to be Miller's Boot and Shoe Store. What is an art gallery today was a piano store in 1883. Tellers, which used to be a dry goods store, may be the oldest, all the way back to the Civil War.

Owners said they sometimes get unexpected visitors. When asked if she has seen ghosts, Robin Ayers replied, "Yeah, they're eating. They're stealing my booze!"

The fomer dry goods store, now Teller's restaurant, is moving into the future without its concrete canopy and without its old sign.