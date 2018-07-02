Hit-and-Run Startles Columbia Family

COLUMBIA - Around 1 a.m. Friday, the Columbia Police Department responded to a crash caused by a hit-and-run and found that both drivers of the vehicles were nowhere to be found.

One vehicle involved in the crash ended up in the front yard of 2103 Bay Brook Drive, off Bearfield Drive, startling the southeast Columbia family inside. The other vehicle involved in the crash was not on the scene.

The owner of the home, Paul Jones, heard the wreck and called 9-1-1. He said Columbia police officers arrived within minutes.

Jones described the events leading up to the crash to KOMU: "Once I heard the squealing in the neighborhood, just shortly after that I heard a series of crashes, so I ran as quick as I could through my house to the front and came out to see a vehicle totaled like it had been in a front end collision."

Jones said a man, who looked like he was in his early twenties, parked that car in front of Jones' home around 10 that night and walked about two houses down.

Although the car ended up in the front yard of the Jones' home, the only thing it hit was the trash they had taken out earlier that evening. Jones said he was relieved nothing else was damaged and no one was hurt.

Jones said he and his family have lived in his home for about a year.

His three-year-old daughter was asleep upstairs when the events occurred.