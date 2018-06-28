Hit And Run Victim Identified

An Illinois man is identified as the person found dead near an entrance ramp to Interstate 70 in western Missouri. Independence police say 29-year-old Kenny Bevelot of Dupo, Illinois, was staying at a motel in the city while visiting relatives. The death is being investigated as an apparent hit-and-run. Police say the victim's injuries were consistent with being struck by a large vehicle. Motorists reported seeing the body early Sunday.