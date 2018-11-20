Hitchcock Calls for 'Homegrown' Blues to Step Up

5 years 6 months 1 week ago Saturday, May 11 2013 May 11, 2013 Saturday, May 11, 2013 2:55:00 PM CDT May 11, 2013 in Sports
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Mouth agape, Ken Hitchcock struggled to process the buzzer-beater that crushed the St. Louis Blues' season. Goalie Brian Elliott sank to his knees in disbelief.
For the second straight playoffs, the Blues finished with four straight losses to the Los Angeles Kings. They didn't get swept this time, it just felt that way.
Especially to Hitchcock, who called out the cluster of high draft picks that have had several chances without making a splash in the postseason for a franchise still awaiting its first Stanley Cup. The roll call of first-rounders found wanting on the latest fade-out would be a long one.
"What I'm going to tell them is it's not good enough," Hitchcock said after the 2-1 eliminating loss in Game 6 Friday night. "If you want to be a champion, it's not good enough.
"If you want to be a champion, you're going to have to find a way."
T.J. Oshie, a first-rounder in 2005, was minus-3 in a game that included his first two career playoff goals. Patrik Berglund ('06) had one goal and David Perron ('07) none. Rookie Vladimir Tarasenko ('10) was not a factor in his single appearance.
Berglund had the best chance to tie it in the third but came up empty on a break-in, then was seen head in hands on the bench. They'll carry the memory of Dustin Penner's game-decider for months.
"On that play you're just kicking yourself," said captain David Backes, a second-rounder in 2003 who has delivered leadership and gritty play. "Those are the little things that get magnified. They dug deeper than we did, the fate is we're going home and they're continuing on."
While quick to credit Conn Smythe-winning goalie Jonathan Quick as the best player in the series, Hitchcock said the window of opportunity remained open for the Blues. But only, he was quick to add, if the core steps up.
"Quite frankly, we need more from the people that are homegrown," Hitchcock said. "And that's something we'll address the offseason and in conversations with each individual.
"We need the boys we built around."
The ones they traded for, too.
Among the disappointments they didn't draft were Chris Stewart, held to one assist after leading the team with 18 goals, and Andy McDonald, held scoreless.
Alex Steen and Vladimir Sobotka were among the few standouts at forward, Steen with a handful of clutch goals and Sobotka with consistent play all over the ice. The checking line of Adam Cracknell, Chris Porter and Ryan Reaves lived up to its "CPR" nickname.
Goaltending and improved defense led the April surge. Elliott led the NHL with 11 wins in April and before Game 5 had allowed a single goal in eight consecutive games. Trade-deadline pickups Jay Bouwmeester and Jordan Leopold provided needed stability and composure to the back line, to the benefit of another former first-rounder, Alex Pietrangelo ('08).
The Blues had won 14 of 17 after taking the first two games of a physical series that featured three goals in the final minute of regulation, two overtimes and every game decided by a single goal. With no margin for error against the defending Stanley Cup champions, they paid for their lapses.
Up 2-0 in the series and 2-0 in Game 3, they relaxed and lost. They failed to take advantage of several opportunities in Jonathan Quick's 1-0 shutout in Game 4. After carrying play most of the second period in the 2-1 Game 6 loss on Friday night, they let up in the closing seconds.
"We hit a few posts and a couple sitting right there in the crease," Backes said. "It's beginning to be a broken record."
Hitchcock absolved Elliott of blame on the deciding goal, just as he did after Slava Voynov's overtime goal in Game 5 because a Blues stick interfered with the flight of the puck both times. On Penner's goal, he judged the puck jumped 4 feet.
He blamed everyone else.
"We didn't get the puck deep twice when we had a chance to clear, we didn't check the right player and then it went off our stick," Hitchcock said. "We panicked with the puck and it ended up in our net."
Players, who planned to clear out lockers Sunday, know there's room for improvement.
"This team was hot going into the playoffs, added pieces at the deadline," Backes said. "We took on some big players and we were expecting better than this.
"I don't know what the next step is, but right now it's just sour."

More News

Grid
List

More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
COLUMBIA - It's a similar idea to paying a monthly fee for Netflix or a membership to a gym, but... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:19:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis on Monday were searching for a gunman who went into a... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in mid-Missouri have been on the decline the past month. According to AAA, Missouri had... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:25:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Camden County man killed after a three story fall
Camden County man killed after a three story fall
CAMDEN COUNTY - A man died when he fell off a three story condominium building. The man who died... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:20:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an endangered silver advisory for a missing 74-year-old man. Jerry... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 5:47:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
FULTON - Hopeful participants filled the Callaway Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the Workforce Development Training Center Monday.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help by releasing a photo of one of the suspects... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 3:00:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:53:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
COLUMBIA - The group Race Matters, Friends voiced concerns about Columbia city manage Mike Matthes and Police Chief Ken Burton.... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:23:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:07:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 1:26:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:53:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 10:20:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 9:13:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:12:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide early Monday morning.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:32:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:05:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 28°
4am 27°
5am 26°
6am 26°