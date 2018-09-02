"Hitler Rules" message prompts MU investigation

COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri spokesperson said Tuesday officials were investigating an incident of anti-Semitism at a campus dorm. University of Missouri Police confirmed someone wrote "Hitler Rules" on a flier posted on a bulletin board in the Gateway residence hall at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

"It is a very sensitive, serious topic on this campus right now especially given past events," MUPD Major Brian Weimer said.

Weimer said there is nothing to suggest anyone specifically is in danger.

The incident prompted a statement Tuesday from MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley and MU Vice Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Chuck Henson.

The joint statement said in part, "We are angry to hear about yet another anti-Semitic incident in one of our residence halls over the weekend. This type of vandalism attacks everyone. Our core values—including that of Respect—must become more than words on paper or a banner. They are the foundation of who we desire to be as a campus community and the way we all need to conduct ourselves."

It's the second anti-Semitic incident at the same residence hall this school year. In October, MUPD investigated a swastika written in feces there. No one has been arrested for that incident.

"We’ll continue to talk more about the importance of respect in fostering a campus culture that enables all students to feel included and valued in our community," Foley and Henson added.

Also in October, ahead of the Nov. 9 protests at MU, university officials investigated racist remarks they believed someone made at a group during a homecoming performance.

The day following the campus protests, MUPD investigated a terrorist threat posted on the social media site, Yik Yak. In December, another student was arrest for making a similar threat.