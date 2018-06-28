Hochevar Pitches Seven Strong in 6-5 Win Over Mariners

KANSAS CITY -- Luke Hochevar walked Luis Rodriguez in the second inning of Friday night's contest against the Seattle Mariners. From there, he proceeded to retire the next sixteen batters, giving up only one hit over seven innings as the Royals defeated the Mariners 6-5 to record their fifth victory in six games.

Billy Butler finished 3-4 with an RBI, and Jeff Francoeur did a few better, recording three RBIs to go with his second home run of the season. Ichiro Suzuki finished 2-5, scoring the only run off Hochevar on a fielder's choice.

Hochevar exited after reaching the 100 pitch mark, but he nearly missed his chance at a win when the Mariners scored three runs in the top of the ninth. To the relief of the home team, Royals closer Joakim Soria stoppped the bleeding to record his fourth save of the season