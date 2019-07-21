Hoffa To Endorse Nixon
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) - Democratic candidate for governor Jay Nixon is getting a big union endorsement today. Teamsters International president James Hoffa will speak at a 1 p.m. news conference in suburban St. Louis to announce support for Nixon in his bid to unseat Republican Governor Blunt. The two are expected to square off in next November's general election. A Teamsters spokesman says Hoffa's appearance indicates how important the union sees the Missouri gubernatorial race.
