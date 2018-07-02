Hog Farm Affects State Park

Source: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A lawsuit says a central Missouri historical site could be ruined by 2 million gallons of pig manure produced annually by an indoor farm. The suit filed in Cole County says taxpayers have spent millions of dollars to restore and preserve Arrow Rock. The village of Arrow Rock, the state park and the home of 1800s realist painter George Caleb Bingham are National Historic Landmarks. But the suit said all that is on the verge of ruin, because the state issued a permit last month to allow a 4,800-hog farm near the village. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources say the farm is two miles from Arrow Rock and will present no problems. But opponents said the stench, flies and other problems caused by the farm will ruin the quality of life around Arrow Rock and drive away thousands of tourists.