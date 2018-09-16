Holder arrives in Ferguson after police shooting

CLAYTON (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has met briefly with the officer in charge of security in Ferguson since the shooting of Michael Brown.

Holder was visiting with diners Wednesday at a restaurant in the St. Louis suburb when Missouri State Highway Patrol Capt. Ron Johnson walked in to visit with him. Johnson has been overseeing the protests after several nights of unrest in the St. Louis stemming from the Aug. 9 shooting.

Holder then left Ferguson and was headed to St. Louis to meet with the FBI and others involved in the independent federal investigation. Earlier in the day, the attorney general met with community college students to discuss their own interaction with local police.