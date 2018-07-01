Holder asks for federal autopsy on Michael Brown

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has asked for the Justice Department to arrange an autopsy on the body of Michael Brown by a federal medical examiner.

Justice Department spokesman Brian Fallon said in a news release on Sunday that Holder asked for the additional autopsy because of the "extraordinary circumstances involved in this case" and at the request of Brown's family.

The unarmed, 18-year-old Brown was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer on Aug. 9.

Fallon says the autopsy will take place as soon as possible.

He also said the Justice Department will still take the state's autopsy into account during the investigation

[Editor's Note: This story has been changed from its original format to reflect the most accurate information.]