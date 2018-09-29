Holder pledges top investigators for Ferguson

CLAYTON (AP) - Attorney General Eric Holder has told Ferguson community leaders that he has assigned the federal government's "most experienced agents and prosecutors" to the investigation of a white police officer's fatal shooting of a black 18-year-old.

As part of a trip that also included a stop in Ferguson, Holder met with more than 50 members of the Ferguson community at the Florissant campus of St. Louis Community College.

He said federal prosecutors will be aggressive in learning the facts behind Michael Brown's shooting death. A local grand jury was expected to convene Wednesday to start looking at evidence.