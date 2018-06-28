Holiday Bazaar Attracts Early Christmas Shoppers

COLUMBIA - Downtown's Missouri United Methodist Church held its fourth annual Holiday Bazaar Saturday.

Vendors offered an array of items for shoppers, as there was something for the whole family. Bazaar goers could find a lot of handmade goods, like candles, jewelry, photographs, artwork and hand-woven hats. There were also kid-friendly items at the event, like children's books, clothes and accessories.

The holiday spirit was in full swing as customers came across many Christmas decorations for sale. There were also tasty treats for sale along with a bake sale at the church.

The church hoped for a sizable turnout and to also give people a chance to get to know more about Missouri United Methodist.

"We hope a whole lot of folks from the community will come out and enjoy the holiday spirit that's here, get a little information maybe about the church and what UMW is all about," said Sandy Ward with United Methodist.

Grace Circle, part of United Methodist Women, organized the bazaar and all profits made from the event will support local charities and the church's missions.