Holiday Brings Business

For Irish men at heart, like Nate Sein, beer is just part of the Irish tradition.

"America does [St. Patrick's Day] in a much more grand way," Nate Stein said.

McNally's expects to rake in the big bucks from the St. Patrick's day celebration.

"This only happens one day a year. Yeah, we'll probably do five to six times the business we normally do," Townsend said.

So, for guys like Stein, today's wild festivities do make sense.

"I like the fact that they make it up to be a big deal," Stein explained.

St. Patrick's Day is a big drinking holiday and police do want to remind everybody to not drink and drive tonight and to find designated drivers.