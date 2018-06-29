Holiday Cheer Brings Busiest Mailing Day of the Year

COLUMBIA - Monday is expected to be the busiest mailing day of the year for the United States Postal Service.

The USPS will ship nearly 607 pieces of mail including cards and letters across the country Monday - that's more than double the average daily amount.

Postmaster Mark Rask said the Columbia Post Office will mail about half a million cards and letters and about 25,000 packages Monday.

"People were doing their Christmas cards over the weekend and they want to get them in the mail hoping that they'll get out and get to family members this week or for sure the beginning of next week," said Rask.

Rask said the crowd at the Post Office Monday was slightly larger than last year.

"We're going to see today [Monday], quite a few people out there. We're staffed accordingly to keep folks moving through the line in four minutes or less. We have our elf working out there to help folks with the APC, the Automated Postal Center, where you can just go and utilize that without having to wait in line," said Rask.

Rask said more than four million cards and letters are expected to be mailed in the region of central and northeastern Missouri and central and southern Illinois Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service expects to deliver around 14.7 billion letters, packages and cards total between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve. Nationwide, the busiest delivery day will be Dec. 19.

If you have a package to mail, go to the Columbia Post Office or visit USPS.com.