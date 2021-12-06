COLUMBIA - The Boone County History and Culture Center celebrated the legacy of pianist John W. "Blind" Boone with a special holiday concert Monday night.
"We Come Together: A Holiday Cabaret" was part of the Blind Boone Piano Concert Series organized in partnership with the Columbia Entertainment Company (CEC).
"We want people to keep hearing great music by locals, by people that we can bring into our community," Director of Administration and Communications Mary Ellen Lohmann said.
According to the Boone County History & Culture Center website, events in the concert series support the Blind Boone Piano Trust, a fund that seeks to help under served student musicians.
"They are really hoping to build up the fund to the point that we can have scholarships provided for local students to learn more about music," Lohmann said.
Performers used the historic Blind Boone piano, a 9-foot-long custom-made piano that was donated to the center in 1971.
The series has been anchored around the piano.
"We try to keep his legacy going on in our community and a great way to do that is to make sure there are talented musicians using his piano," Lohmann said.
The performance directed by Ryan Stem included parts of CEC's production of The Winter Wonderettes and other holiday hits.
This was the first Monday night concert the center has hosted in two years.