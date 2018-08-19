Holiday Giving Up For Local Organizations
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri came through during this year's season of giving. The Salvation Army surpassed its goal of $334,000 and raised more than $340,000. Major K. Kendall Matthews said the group's red kettle totals were down, but mailed in donations were high.
Matthews said the community donated more children's coats this year as well, after last year's struggle to get them in. There are still full racks of coats available at Salvation Army stores in town. The Food Bank had a similar holiday experience about its giving success. Executive Director of the Food Bank For Central and Northeast Missouri, Peggy Kirkpatrick, said the organization has been extremely blessed.
"The Christmas of 2010 is a stunning example of the generosity of mid-Missouri because people have just been exceptionally generous," Kirkpatrick said.
She said volunteer hours are up compared to last year. In 2009, the group had around 23,000 volunteers serving about 52,000 hours. This year Kirkpatrick estimates the food bank saw about 25,000 to 27,000 volunteers donating more than 60,000 hours.
"You can see how through the goodness of God and people in the area we've been able to do that much more and reach that many more people," Kirkpatrick said.
The Food Bank also saw record food donations. In 2009, the group broke the record with 24.4 million pounds of food. This year it estimates having more than 27 million pounds. The food goes out to 32 Missouri counties and reaches 95,000 people a month. It saw an increase in the number of children it served through the Buddy Pack program as well. The Buddy Packs are sent home with children in need every weekend. In 2009, the food bank served about 3,400 children with Buddy Packs and nearly doubled that this year reaching about 6,300.
"Bottom line what does this mean? It means that somebody trying to feed their kids will be helped," Kirkpatrick said.
For more information on either organization and how to donate to them visit the links above.
