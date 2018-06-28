Holiday Lights Brighten Lake Area

Everyone has their favorites, such as the frog light display and the deer fishing display.

"The houses, we just really like them all," said Schulte.

The lake area features four parks families can visit, one in Lake Ozark, two in Laurie and one in Versailles. All four share the common wish of creating great memories for kids.

"We just wanted to have a place where the kids could drive through and take a look at the lights and come," Schulte said. "Oh, it is Christmas and I am so happy!"

The parks welcome up to 200 vehicles a night, and they will be open each night until Jan. 1.