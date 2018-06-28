Holiday Lights Tempt Thieves
COLUMBIA -Today Columbia Police warned the community of the grinch-like thieves out stealing Christmas cheer. Police say it's best to put your lights and decorations on a timer so they go out when you go to bed, that discourages late night prowlers.
They also said you should also write your name on big items to help get them back if someone steals them.
Two weeks ago two fraternity brothers from the University of Missouri's Sigma Chi house stole about $500 worth of Christmas lights. Luckily a neighbor caught the car the boys used and reported the license plate to Columbia police. Both boys were arrested and all the stolen decorations were returned.
"We take those reports pretty much every Christmas season. It was very uncommon that we get the decorations back that's why the case a couple weeks ago was very different," said Officer Jill Wienek of the Columbia Police.
Another Columbia resident told KOMU Wednesday that he had a similar experience 10 years ago.
"I reported it to the police department and as luck would have it the very moment I was down there the officer had them in the trunk of his car," said Charlie Harrelson.
Police say the best way to keep your decorations and your neighbor's decorations safe is to be good neighbors and "be nosey."
They also said you should also write your name on big items to help get them back if someone steals them.
Two weeks ago two fraternity brothers from the University of Missouri's Sigma Chi house stole about $500 worth of Christmas lights. Luckily a neighbor caught the car the boys used and reported the license plate to Columbia police. Both boys were arrested and all the stolen decorations were returned.
"We take those reports pretty much every Christmas season. It was very uncommon that we get the decorations back that's why the case a couple weeks ago was very different," said Officer Jill Wienek of the Columbia Police.
Another Columbia resident told KOMU Wednesday that he had a similar experience 10 years ago.
"I reported it to the police department and as luck would have it the very moment I was down there the officer had them in the trunk of his car," said Charlie Harrelson.
Police say the best way to keep your decorations and your neighbor's decorations safe is to be good neighbors and "be nosey."
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in