Holiday shoppers, merchants in Columbia prepare for 2019 season

COLUMBIA - Thanksgiving week means food, football and family - but it also means the holiday shopping season is upon us.

Some Columbia shoppers got a head start on their holiday gift lists at the Columbia Holiday Festival, which brought over 50 different local vendors to the Columbia Expo Center. Lacie Ogden, the Holiday Festival's organizer, said it was important to give Columbia shoppers every opportunity to keep their money in the community.

"The money that you shop locally, stays locally, and that's just really important to me, myself, but in general we want to try and focus on that and get more people to know the businesses in Columbia to help grow Columbia," Ogden said.

Ogden said "growing Columbia" starts with shoppers choosing to buy from their fellow residents.

"This is our community. These are people we know. We're trying to feed the mouths of this community. We're trying to send a child into an extracurricular activity," Ogden said.

Shoppers across the country will be out in force Thanksgiving weekend. According to the National Retail Federation's annual holiday survey, over 165 million Americans will hit the stores at some point during Thanksgiving weekend.

The NRF predicts over 120 million people will be out on Black Friday and over 65 million people for Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.The average consumer plans to spend over $1,000 on holiday gifts this year, the highest number ever and a 4% increase over last year.