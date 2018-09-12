Holiday Toys for Columbia's Youth Brings Christmas Cheer to Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA- In the spirit of the Christmas holiday, Columbia Parks and Recreation is opening its doors to the public for this year's annual toy drive. The Holiday Toys for Columbia's Youth served 300 children last year. Parks and Recreation hopes to provide at least three toys to each child this Christmas. The Parks and Recreation office will be accepting money donations throughout the program as well.

Donations can be accepted at the following locations:

Armory Sports Center (701 E. Ash)

Parks and Recreation office (#1 South Seventh Street)

Columbia City Hall (information desk)

Gerbes on Nifong, Instant Imprints (1401 Forum Blvd Ste. 103)

Aaron's (1000 W. Worley and 1812 Vandiver)



Drop-off locations are open until December 12.