Holiday Train Winds up Multistate Journey in Mo.

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A festive holiday train that has chugged through Kansas and other states has ended its journey at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train began its journey late last month in Texas. It's made stops along the way in Louisiana, Oklahoma, Illinois, Missouri and Kansas.

The train arrived Wednesday at Union Station and will be on display through the weekend. It features a specially decorated engine dubbed "Rudy," a gingerbread boxcar, a flatcar carrying Santa's sleigh, plus reindeer and a miniature village. There's also an elves' workshop and even a little red caboose.

Guests get to visit Santa and tour the train.