Holiday Trash Leads to Extra Work for Garbage Collectors

COLUMBIA - City trash collectors went back to work Thursday, expecting a lot of trash after the Christmas holiday.

On a normal day, there are two trash collectors per truck. In Columbia there are eight different trucks that go on various routes divided equally by the number of houses.

Cynthia Mitchell, the Solid Waste Utility Manager said trucks pick up about 10-12 tons of trash per route each day.

During the holiday season that number increases. Nichols said the day after Christmas there is more trash left outside because of all the gift wrapping papers and boxes people throw out after opening presents that they don't have on a regular day.

Trash collectors take off on all federal holidays, but make up missed days on the weekends.