Holiday weekend sees less highway traffic than expected

COLUMBIA - One of the biggest travel weekends of the year looks a little different in times of COVID-19.

This year, drivers say there have been less travelers on the road for the three day holiday weekend.

Sharita Toaster traveled from St. Louis to Columbia's Quik Trip at the Highway 63 and I-70 intersection. She explained she expected the drive to take longer than it did.

"It only took me about two hours to get here," Toaster said. "I really thought it was going to take much longer since it's normally pretty busy on the roads," Toaster said.

Officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol have been on the roads for expected high travel numbers.

Helping ALL Missouri residents to travel safe this #MemorialDayWeekend ????



?? MSgt. Rudloff pic.twitter.com/p6fJ4L1Jes — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 23, 2020

Charles Green traveled from Leavenworth, Kansas all morning. He said there were quite a number of travelers on the road, but less than he expected.

"It was somewhat crowded coming in from Kansas," Green said. "I honestly expected to be a lot worse than it was."

MSHP said they expect highways to be the most crowded on Monday as people return home from the weekend.