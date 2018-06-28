Holland Tops Pujols, Cards; Texas Ties Series at 2

ARLINGTON - Derek Holland allowed two hits over 8 1-3 innings, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night that evened the World Series at

two games apiece.

Hobbled Josh Hamilton put Texas ahead with an RBI double in the first inning. Then Mike Napoli broke it open with a three-run homer in the sixth on the first pitch from reliever Mitchell Boggs, who came in after loser Edwin Jackson walked his seventh batter.

Holland walked Rafael Furcal with one out in the ninth, and Neftali Feliz got two outs, including Albert Pujols with two runners on.

Game 5 is Monday night at Rangers Ballpark, a rematch of the opener, when Cardinals ace Chris Carpenter topped C.J. Wilson