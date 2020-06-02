Holliday C2 - Mrs. Havens - 5th-8th Grade
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Protestors continued to gather downtown Columbia after the sun went down Monday night. The group of about... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Several hundred protestors gathered at the Missouri State Capitol Monday to honor the death of George Floyd.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's governor is cutting another $209 million from this year's budget in response to declining... More >>
in
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia Public Schools superintendent Peter Stiepleman on Monday about the bond measure voters will... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Many camps are choosing to go virtual this year so that parents can still give their children an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - UM System President and MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi on Monday " condemned recent acts of racism around... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - At 1:50 a.m. on May 31, Columbia Police officers responded to a shots fired call on the 400... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When voters head to the polls for municipal elections Tuesday, things will look a little different. With... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— COVID-19 drive-thru testing is taking place at Hickman High School today and tomorrow between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before the start of scheduled protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the Missouri... More >>
in
HELENA, Mont. ( Independent Record ) -- Helena teen Bella Nyman joined a rather exclusive group when a box of... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Dollar General off of Clark Lane was surrounded by smoke early Monday morning. The Columbia Fire... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Protesters blocked off the intersection of Broadway and Providence late Sunday night in protest of George Floyd's death.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Protesters in mid-Missouri gathered in Columbia and Boonville Sunday to protest police brutality following the death of George... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One resident of The Bluffs tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday after a facility wide testing, according to a... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - One man from Jefferson City was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after a police pursuit... More >>
in