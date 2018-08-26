Holliday homer, big inning lead Rockies past Cardinals 9-1

10 hours 48 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 6:40:18 AM CDT August 26, 2018 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Late in the game, the Colorado Rockies quickly turned a pitchers' duel into a one-sided slugfest.

Pinch-hitter Matt Holliday launched his first home run of the season in the seventh inning, Carlos Gonzalez sparked an eight-run eighth with a tiebreaking double and the Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 in a matchup of NL playoff contenders Saturday.

"It took us a while to get going," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "Then it snowballed."

The loss snapped St. Louis' nine-game road winning streak. The surging Cardinals had won four straight and eight of 10 overall.

Holliday, out of baseball before signing a minor league contract last month, was called up this week by the Rockies — his original team. His homer broke up a scoreless game and marked his first with Colorado since 2008.

A seven-time All-Star who also played for the Cardinals before joining the New York Yankees last season, Holliday swung at a pitch in the dirt before connecting on John Gant's next offering, driving it deep into the left-field bleachers.

"I was a little amped up. I needed to take a breath, kind of gather myself and kind of get back into the situation," Holliday said. "But that was fun. I enjoyed contributing. It was a cool moment."

St. Louis evened the score in the eighth. Harrison Bader doubled off Adam Ottavino to start the inning and went to third on Greg Garcia's infield hit. One out later, Bader raced home on a wild pitch.

Ottavino (6-2) retired Yadier Molina on a popup and struck out Jose Martinez, stranding two runners.

After making little headway against Gant, who allowed one run and three hits in seven innings, the Rockies broke loose against the St. Louis bullpen in the eighth. They sent 14 batters to the plate against four relievers, collecting 10 hits — five of them doubles. The Cardinals made one error during the inning.

Dakota Hudson (4-1) gave up a leadoff single to DJ LeMahieu and successive RBI doubles to Gonzalez and Nolan Arenado before getting Trevor Story on a groundout. The Rockies then got six straight hits against two relievers, including LeMahieu's second of the inning, an RBI single. Arenado also had two hits in the inning.

"The way the game was going early, it was all about pitching," Gonzalez said. "After Holliday hit that big home run in the seventh, we settled down. They ended up tying the game but then DJ led off with a single. I was just trying to follow up with another single, but I was able to drive the ball in the gap and DJ did a good job going from first to home. After that, the rest was hit after hit."

The game began with Gant and German Marquez alternating zeros. Marquez went seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits — all singles. He struck out nine and walked one.

Gant did not allow a hit until Gonzalez's two-out single in the fourth.

"John Gant was terrific," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "Holliday got him on a breaking ball. But he was fantastic. Marquez was equally as good. Just a good old-fashioned pitchers' duel in a hitters' ballpark. We went to the bullpen and they've been great. One of those days. Those days are going to happen. We're not going to think too much about it. Just move forward."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: 2B Kolten Wong strained his left hamstring legging out a grounder in the second. He was replaced in the lineup by Yairo Munoz. Wong is day to day.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: LHP Austin Gomber (3-0, 2.98 ERA) is slated to start Sunday's series finale. He'll try to become the first Cardinals left-hander to win at Coors Field since Kent Mercker beat Darryl Kyle and the Rockies 10-2 on July 24, 1999.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (6-6, 4.45) is 0-3 with an 8.44 ERA over his last five starts.

More News

Grid
List

8 people, 6 of them kids, killed in Chicago apartment fire
8 people, 6 of them kids, killed in Chicago apartment fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Eight people, including six children, were killed when a fire broke out before dawn Sunday at a... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

Two dead after vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 54
Two dead after vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 54
MILLER COUNTY - Two people were killed in a vehicle collision in Miller County Saturday night, according to the Missouri... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 2:56:00 PM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

16-year-old dies after car overturns, catches fire
16-year-old dies after car overturns, catches fire
PHELPS COUNTY - A 16-year-old boy died Saturday morning after his car overturned and caught fire, according to the Missouri... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 2:31:00 PM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville close to selecting new police chief
City of Hallsville close to selecting new police chief
HALLSVILLE – The city council in Hallsville is looking for a new police chief, and a decision may be coming... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 2:22:00 PM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

'Mass shooting' at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities say
'Mass shooting' at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) -- Multiple people were killed in a mass shooting during a video game tournament at a shopping... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 2:05:00 PM CDT August 26, 2018 in Top Stories

Outside groups dominate spending in Missouri campaigns
Outside groups dominate spending in Missouri campaigns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Large donations are flowing into Missouri through independent political action committees after voters amended the... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 1:20:03 PM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

MeatPalooza raises funds For Central Missouri Honor Flight
MeatPalooza raises funds For Central Missouri Honor Flight
COLUMBIA - Mid America Harley-Davidson brought together pork steaks, motorcycles and the Central Missouri Honor Flight on Sunday for MeatPalooza.... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 8:58:00 AM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run
Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Saturday with no car present. MSHP says... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

Kansas City police say 1 man shot dead, another arrested
Kansas City police say 1 man shot dead, another arrested
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a teen has been shot to death blocks from the... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 8:07:44 AM CDT August 26, 2018 in News

Lake of the Ozarks Shootout kicks off
Lake of the Ozarks Shootout kicks off
SUNRISE BEACH - The largest unsanctioned boat race in the country kicked off Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks,... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:40:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

'Holiday Creep' settling into local stores
'Holiday Creep' settling into local stores
COLUMBIA - Stores across the country are selling Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations months before the holidays. This trend is... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:35:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

Pride Fest offers wide variety of resources for LGBTQ community
Pride Fest offers wide variety of resources for LGBTQ community
COLUMBIA - The MidMO PrideFest held its celebration Saturday by offering a wide range of resources for LGBTQ people. ... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:34:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

Columbia mayor proclaims inclusion day at downtown march
Columbia mayor proclaims inclusion day at downtown march
COLUMBIA – Activists marched through downtown Columbia on Saturday to celebrate the city’s improved inclusion of all people. The... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

Plans to tear down water slide where boy died on hold
Plans to tear down water slide where boy died on hold
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Plans to demolish a water slide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy died might be delayed.... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 9:46:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

Missouri leaders react to death of John McCain
Missouri leaders react to death of John McCain
COLUMBIA - Missouri political leaders took to social media offering their thoughts on the death of Sen. John McCain. ... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 9:33:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died
War hero and presidential candidate John McCain has died
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain, who faced down his captors in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp with jut-jawed... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 7:31:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

Man draws gun in Break Time parking lot
Man draws gun in Break Time parking lot
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a possible armed robbery in the parking lot of a gas station on East Broadway.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 4:53:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News

MU begins a free sports clinic for middle and high school students
MU begins a free sports clinic for middle and high school students
COLUMBIA - The MU Orthopedic Institute on Saturday hosted its first walk-in clinic for anyone with a sports injury. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 4:30:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 95°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
6pm 94°
7pm 91°
8pm 88°
9pm 85°