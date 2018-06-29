Holliday Pulled From Cardinals Lineup

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Matt Holliday was scratched from the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup Friday night after a long rain delay as a precaution for a minor back injury that sidelined him the previous game.

Rain delayed the start of the game against Milwaukee by 2 hours, 20 minutes.

Holliday, among the National League leaders with 92 RBIs, left Tuesday's game after walking in the seventh due to lower back tightness. The change was announced just before the start Friday night.

Carlos Beltran was moved from second to third, Holliday's spot. Matt Carpenter made his third start of the season in left field and batted second.