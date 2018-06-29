Holliday Pulled From Cardinals Lineup

5 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Friday, September 07 2012 Sep 7, 2012 Friday, September 07, 2012 10:54:00 PM CDT September 07, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Matt Holliday was scratched from the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup Friday night after a long rain delay as a precaution for a minor back injury that sidelined him the previous game.
Rain delayed the start of the game against Milwaukee by 2 hours, 20 minutes.
Holliday, among the National League leaders with 92 RBIs, left Tuesday's game after walking in the seventh due to lower back tightness. The change was announced just before the start Friday night.
Carlos Beltran was moved from second to third, Holliday's spot. Matt Carpenter made his third start of the season in left field and batted second.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8am 82°
9am 84°
10am 88°
11am 90°