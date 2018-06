Holliday to Have Appendectomy

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday is having an appendectomy a day after hitting a home run in St. Louis' season opener.

The team said in a statement that the surgery is scheduled for Friday in St. Louis. They didn't say how long Holliday will be sidelined. He was 3 for 4 and hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of Thursday's 5-3, 11-inning loss to the San Diego Padres.