Hollywood's Bar in Jefferson City To Close

The owner of Hollywood's announced he would give up his liquor license only one day after the city's Liquor Control Board decided the bar was partially at fault for a shooting that happened nearby last month. Before the city ordinance can take action, Hollywood's will shut down.

Hollywood's owner Fred Townson is a Major in the National Guard, and he just found out the guard is deploying him to Iraq on December 1. Townson has decided to close the nightclub. He says it wasn't an easy decision for him. He wants to be sure he can get back into business when he returns.

"My family is here I plan on coming back to Jefferson City. Yes, I plan on doing something, y'know, whether its relocating to, in downtown, whether it's a bar or something that is a possibility," Townson said.

Townson's relinquishment of his liquor licence lets him leave in good standing with the city's Liquor Control Board meaning he can re-apply in the future holding a clean slate. If Townson decides to re-open his bar, he has the support of local businesses in the area.

"With the new ordinances that are in place we feel that the city and the council has kind of taken care of these things that may come up and regardless of whether it's his bar or anybody's bar or establishment that they'll follow the new ordinance to make it safe for everybody," said Carrie Carroll of the Downtown Association.

The city's liqour control chief said he's relieved he won't have to use the ordinance. Townson's deployment is for at least one year.