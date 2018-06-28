Hollywood Slights St. Joseph

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

So far, the northwest Missouri city has been overlooked by Warner Bros., which has a new movie about Wild West outlaw Jesse James. James was assassinated in St. Joseph, yet the movie -- titled "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" -- has no association with the town. The film is being released Friday in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and Austin, Texas. Brad Pitt is playing James, and Casey Affleck his assassin. Beth Conway, the communications director for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, says it's been a disheartening experience.