Holmes Psychiatrist Warned of Threat Before Attack

DENVER - A psychiatrist who treated suspect James Holmes told campus police a month before the Colorado theater attack that Holmes had homicidal thoughts.



Documents released Thursday show Dr. Lynne Fenton told police in June that Holmes also threatened and intimidated her. The threat to the psychiatrist at University of Colorado, Denver, came more than a month before the July 20 attack at a movie theater that killed 12 and injured 70.



The documents had been sealed. A new judge overseeing the case ordered them released after requests from media organizations including The Associated Press.



Holmes last week offered to plead guilty in the attacks. Prosecutors rejected that offer and announced Monday they would seek the death penalty.