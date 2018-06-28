Holocaust Survivor Shares History Lesson at MU

Much of what we know about the Holocaust is from books, movies and old news reels. But, hearing a survivor describe the horrors brings a valuable message from the past to the present.

Mendel Rosenberg was only 13 years old when Nazis took him from his Lithuanian home and put him in a concentration camp.

"They treated us like animals," he recalled. "When I look at the way we treat our dogs and cats here in the United States, we treat them better than they treated us in Germany in the concentration camp."

Now, Rosenberg tells his story to crowded lecture halls and visitors to his St. Louis museum.

"I used to have nightmares constantly, and it always was the same thing," he added. "The Germans were chasing me and I was running away and hiding."

Rosenberg's Columbia visit is part of a week-long event to remember the Holocaust, including publicly reading victims' names aloud on the MU campus.

"There's nothing better than hearing it straight from the horse's mouth, you have to really talk to people that had been there, and done that, and experienced it," said student Daniel Hogan, "because, if you hear it second-hand, its not at all the same."

Rosenberg has been talking about the Holocaust for the past 10 years, with one clear message.

"Let them know what happened, and like I said, hope it never happens again," he explained.