Holt Hired as Adviser for DNR

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A St. Peters city councilman and former state lawmaker has been hired as a special adviser by the state Department of Natural Resources. Bruce Holt is to work in St. Louis as a policy adviser on issues related to growth, development and other urban environmental issues. Holt served one term in the state House after being elected in 2000.