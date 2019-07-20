Holt's Summit Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

HOLT'S SUMMIT - Authorities arrested 45-year-old Dale Dietsch Wednesday of 320 North Summit Drive in Holt's Summit on child pornography charges. He was charged with possession of child pornography and promoting child pornography in the first degree.

Authorities arrested Dietsch as a result of an investigation that multiple agencies started in late January. The agencies include the Callaway County Sheriff's Department, the Holt's Summit Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force. Officials said they started investigating after they found a network offering to share child pornography through a file sharing program.

Investigators have yet to determine how many files of child pornography may be on Dietsch's computer.