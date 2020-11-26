HOLTS SUMMIT — Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church was vandalized early Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said they responded to fire alarms around 1:30 a.m.
But it wasn't any typical vandalism. One KOMU 8 Reporter on the scene saw bullet holes in the doors, walls ripped apart, pews overturned, windows shattered and toilets smashed. Gordon Coleman, the pastor at Mt. Vernon said while this is the worst damage the church has ever seen, it's not the only damage.
"It happens at least five to six times a year," Coleman said. "It's consistent, but you learn through the process how to deal with it."
A Facebook post from Michelle Johnson, a member of Mt. Vernon, also said the church has been the target of vandalism before.
"As long as I can remember, Mt. Vernon has experienced vandalism. Our mailboxes were burned down, windows broken and shot out, beer cans strewn over the cemetery, tombstones destroyed, trash thrown at the church, and the doors at the old and new churches were kicked in along with much more destruction. We have installed cameras and lights over the church, and they have been continuously knocked down and destroyed," Johnson wrote.
According to another Facebook post by Coleman, Mt. Vernon was established by slaves in the early 1800s and was rebuilt in 1869. The church has served as a place of worship for a predominately African American congregation for nearly 200 years. In 2001 Mt. Vernon broke ground on a new church, but it still stands on the original foundation.
Coleman said he feels a strong obligation to keep the church standing. Right now though, Coleman said they can't afford to get insurance for the church because of the history of vandalism. He says they plan to create a GoFundMe page to purchase a security system before continuing to rebuild the church.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into Wednesday morning's vandalism.
Sheriff Clay Chism said he's seen the church vandalized before but never seen anything of this magnitude.
"Frankly, I find this criminal act against a great community church as despicable and quite offensive," Sheriff Chism said.
Anyone who has any information should contact CrimeStoppers at (573) 592-2474.