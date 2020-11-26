Holts Summit church vandalized

HOLTS SUMMIT — Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church was vandalized early Tuesday morning.
A Facebook post from Michelle Johnson, a member of Mt. Vernon, said the church has been the target of vandalism before.
"As long as I can remember, Mt. Vernon has experienced vandalism. Our mailboxes were burned down, windows broken and shot out, beer cans strewn over the cemetery, tombstones destroyed, trash thrown at the church, and the doors at the old and new churches were kicked in along with much more destruction. We have installed cameras and lights over the church, and they have been continuously knocked down and destroyed," Johnson wrote.
Johnson said Wednesday's damage included fireworks being shot off in the church, windows shattered by gunfire, knocked down walls and more. She also said the security system was found disabled.
According to another Facebook post by Pastor Gordon Coleman, Mt. Vernon was established by slaves in the early 1800s and was rebuilt in 1869. The church has served as a place of worship for a predominately African American congregation for nearly 200 years. In 2001 Mt. Vernon broke ground on a new church, but it still stands on the original foundation.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the vandalism. Anyone who has any information should contact CrimeStoppers at (573) 592-2474.