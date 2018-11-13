Holts Summit commission proposes city zoning changes

8 months 3 weeks 5 days ago Saturday, February 17 2018 Feb 17, 2018 Saturday, February 17, 2018 12:55:00 AM CST February 17, 2018 in News
By: Joe Rossetti, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

HOLTS SUMMIT- Leonard Stephenson has lived in his mobile home, on the same street, for over 20 years.

"I like this community," Stephenson said. "I've got good friends and good neighbors. My son lives two doors down with his four children, and it's a good area."

Earlier this week, the Holts Summit Planning and Zoning Commission proposed changes to the zoning code that would specifically affect mobile homes and mobile home parks. 

Stephenson said he's against any changes. 

"I represented this mobile home park, concerning the rezoning of this park, and was quite vocal in its opposing rezoning," Stephenson said. "At that time they wanted to rezone it to RM-1, I believe."

City Administrator Rick Hess said many zones in the city were outdated and should've been changed years ago.

"We've got some areas in the city that needed to be rezoned," Hess said. "While we were doing that, we thought it would probably be a good idea to update our zoning codes."

Hess said all zones have been updated except for two mobile home parks. One of which, is home to Stephenson. 

"I'm a little dismayed at the alderman, surreptitiously doing this if it's to create problems for us that live here," Stephenson said. "But, no I wasn't aware of any. They did not notify me of any changes in the zoning here."

One of the biggest areas in need of rezoning was the Light Industrial District, where many mobile home owners like Stephenson live. Hess said because this zoning is the least restrictive, it presents a number of problems for homeowners.

"This puts them at some risk," he said. "A business could've come in, bought up some vacant land adjacent to the homes and put in, say, a manufacturing plant of some sort that would create noise and dirt and things of that nature."

Stephenson, however, disagrees. Aside from there not being enough space for prospective businesses, he said this argument doesn't make sense.

"As a matter of fact, the Casey's down at the corner there, at the other street, it's relocating up by the bank and such up there," Stephenson said. "So, you know, if the businesses are moving out of here, why would they move back in?"

If approved, the proposed changes would place additional restrictions and requirements on new mobile home parks in the city.

"From the time that this is put into effect, single wide mobile homes will only be allowed in mobile home parks," Hess said. "Currently, they can locate pretty much anywhere in the city, just like you could do with single family homes or duplexes."

Additionally, each new mobile home park would need 25 acres of land (instead of the 10 acres currently required), two paved street-parking spaces per home and each home must be within a five-minute walk of a FEMA certified storm shelter.

"Because mobile homes are prone to destruction in tornadoes and large wind events, we decided it would make sense to have the park, when we constructed it, to construct FEMA rated storm structures," Hess said. 

While Hess said he's happy with the future plans, he said it would be impossible to update existing mobile home parks. Because of this, these areas are grandfathered in and will not experience any future changes.

"It would be virtually impossible and probably fiscally unmanageable," Hess said. "Reconstruction of that magnitude would be horribly expensive, not to mention probably physically impossible to widen the streets, curbs and sidewalks. FEMA shelters would not be able to be put in because there's currently no vacant places where they could put them."

But these plans still need to be approved. The Board of Alderman will hold a public hearing during its meeting in March to further discuss the changes. 

At this time, Hess said the only real change is in where people may build homes. 

"We've eliminated the ability for people to build houses anywhere in the city, in any zoning district," Hess said.

Prospective home owners are now limited to single family and two family zoning districts. 

While Hess said there are currently no plans to build any new mobile home parks, he said he still sees the value in these changes.

"We don't expect any to come in," he said. "We have no indication that any are going to come in, but everything will be in place so that if somebody does come in, then they will know what they have to do."

More News

Grid
List

Treasurer Eric Schmitt will become Missouri attorney general
Treasurer Eric Schmitt will become Missouri attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named fellow Republican state Treasurer Eric Schmitt to replace... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 10:29:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Missouri teacher suspended after student dresses as Klansman
Missouri teacher suspended after student dresses as Klansman
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — A southern Missouri school district has suspended a teacher who oversaw a class presentation in which... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:59:39 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Amazon picks New York and Northern Virginia for its new headquarters after year-long search
Amazon picks New York and Northern Virginia for its new headquarters after year-long search
(CNN) -- After running a year-long competition that drew interest from hundreds of cities and a number of states, Amazon... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:31:36 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

New physical activity guidelines say to move more, sit less
New physical activity guidelines say to move more, sit less
COLUMBIA – New federal guidelines stress that any type of physical activity helps improve health. The new guidelines are... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:15:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

One woman dead after "weather-related" crash
One woman dead after "weather-related" crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one woman was killed Monday after a weather-related crash on Highway... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 6:10:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in Top Stories

Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia gets new STEM spaces
Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia gets new STEM spaces
COLUMBIA - Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia will unveil a newly-renovated room and bus devoted to hands-on STEM education... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 3:21:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Jemele Hill says sports and politics should mix
Jemele Hill says sports and politics should mix
COLUMBIA- Sports journalist Jemele Hill gave her perspective on sports and politics at the University of Missouri’s campus on Monday.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 10:21:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
COLUMBIA - In the past five days Columbia has broken three records, two for daily snowfall and one for a... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 9:22:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Weather

Jefferson City bishop responds to delay in Catholic Church vote
Jefferson City bishop responds to delay in Catholic Church vote
BALTIMORE - Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight responded to the U.S. Catholic bishops abruptly postponing plans Monday to vote on... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:48:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Missouri River seeing increase in barge traffic
Missouri River seeing increase in barge traffic
JEFFERSON CITY – The slowest mode of transportation is making its way up and down the Missouri River progressively. ... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:07:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Top Stories

MU School of Medicine helps patients in South America
MU School of Medicine helps patients in South America
COLUMBIA - The MU School of Medicine partnered with Columbia-based Global First Responder to provide health care services to patients... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:07:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

VIEWER PHOTOS: A snowy Monday in November
VIEWER PHOTOS: A snowy Monday in November
More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 6:37:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Weather

New markers to highlight The Sharp End's past in the present
New markers to highlight The Sharp End's past in the present
COLUMBIA - After years of raising funds, advocates of Columbia's black community now have enough money to finish a trail... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 6:00:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson to announce next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday
Gov. Parson to announce next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson will announce his appointment for the next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday morning, according to... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 4:36:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

CPS has no comment for parents concerned about middle school redistricting
CPS has no comment for parents concerned about middle school redistricting
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education says it will not comment on parents' concerns for a new middle school... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 4:30:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Columbia school board to request annexation for Rock Bridge Elementary
Columbia school board to request annexation for Rock Bridge Elementary
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will request to change city limits at Monday night's board meeting to include... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:34:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Mid-Mo drivers surprised by the snow
Mid-Mo drivers surprised by the snow
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works says it's ready for a snowy winter. Even with the early snowfall, the department... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:06:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Schools, business react to snow with early dismissals, cancellations
Schools, business react to snow with early dismissals, cancellations
COLUMBIA - As snowy, slushy conditions cover mid-Missouri, schools, businesses and groups are changing their plans for the afternoon and... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:04:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 26°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 31°
3pm 32°
4pm 32°
5pm 29°