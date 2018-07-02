Holts Summit Coverage

Your View is an ombudsman project where you get to comment about KOMU news. This week, one particular story surrounding the Holts Summit board of alderman caused controversy.



In a Coverage From Callaway story, one alderwoman tried to disrupt Megan Murphy's interview with another alderwoman. A viewer named Gary Holland logged onto KOMU.com and sent this feedback.

"I just wanted to let you know that I and my family really appreciate your segment called 'Coverage from Callaway.' The latest one concerning how our local city council works was most interesting. I hope that Megan will continue to dig more information and show it in this segment. I find it very pleasing that you continue covering our county," he said.

But another viewer had problem with the story.

"Megan should not have reprimanded the older woman when she made the snide comment to the other woman. The appropriate journalistic action would be to simply watch what was taking place between the two and continue to ask the interview questions, whether they would be answered or not!"

However, Julia Marsh also expressed interest in additional information about Callaway County.

"I am also curious as to the legality of the board/council to vote to pay for the one alderman's legal fees. It seems to me that there is clearly some illogical decision making going on over in Holts Summit. Please stay on this story," she said.

Megan originally arranged the interview to discuss a Holts Summit sewer issue but as is often the case in journalism, a few questions brought a blast of answers.

Your View will move to Friday nights at 6 p.m. beginning this week.