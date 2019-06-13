Holts Summit Fire district says donation will buy life-saving equipment

HOLTS SUMMIT - The Holts Summer Fire Protection District will be using a $1,500 donation to help pay for life-saving heart equipment.

The Operation Helping Heroes donation will be used to purchase automated external defibrillators (AED), portable electronic devices that automatically diagnose life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias.

“This will help us tremendously, getting the additional AED for the fire house for our first responders to use in those emergency situations,” Holts Summit Fire Chief Jason Turner said in a news release.

He said the donation is particularly important at a time when there are unexpected costs coming in for general maintainance of the fire trucks.

"It is hard to budget and delegate monies on much needed equipment. This donation will definitely help fill that need for the new AED,” Turner said.

The donation comes from an insurance firm.

“COUNTRY Financial is proud to support our first responders, active duty military and veterans through Operation Helping Heroes donations in the communities we serve,” said company representative JJ Romines.