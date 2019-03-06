Holts Summit gets a new library saving families time and gas

HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit Public Library opened Tuesday, making it easier for families to access books, computers and other resources.

"It would save us time, and it would save us gas," said 9-year-old Thomas Kline.

For Thomas and his family, this new library is more than just convenient.

"As a family, it's something we've always incorporated in our lives," said Sarah Kline, mother and library visitor.

The Klines live in Holts Summit. Sarah and her sons were the first family to arrive at the opening Tuesday afternoon.

Before the opening, the Klines drove to Fulton to get their books.

"Going to Fulton is not convenient, especially during the times of the library being open. We get up there and it's just closing so they wouldn't have time to look. But here we can definitely come every week if we want," Sarah said.

Sarah said her husband makes reading an event in their household.

"My husband will even read to us as a family. During the winter months, we usually pick a big book and read those," Sarah said.

When people check out as many books the Klines, making a trip to the next city can be a hassle.

Thomas said they check out at least 40 or 50 books at a time.

Sarah still has her library card from her childhood.

"It's very worn, but it's what I still use. They say it still works even though it's chipping and breaking," Sarah said.

She hopes to pass this love for reading to her children.

"I remember going to the Bookmobile in Fulton and Columbia as a kid. Once I had kids, I always wanted to do is to bring the library into their lives," said Sarah.

Sarah said she and her sons usually just get books and DVDs. Now that she has a library closer to home, she looks forward to using the other resources.

"With it being close, I look forward to doing activities at the library," Sarah said.

Margaret Conroy, executive director of Daniel Boone Regional Library, said the developer who built on the space for the library offered free rent for two years.

"We have in our budget the funds to pay for staff and operate the library at 20 hours a week," Conroy said.

After two years, the library will need to be able to fund itself. If not, Conroy said the library would need a higher tax levy. This will allow the library to be open for longer hours. The current levy is $0.2.

"Everyone who lives in Callaway County pays a library tax. That income helps support library services," Conroy said.

Conroy said it's been several years since a tax levy increase.

The Callaway County Library District Board of Trustees will decide if they will increase the levy after two years.

"If people value the library service that they are receiving and want more in approved library services, they will choose to support the library through a tax levy increase," said Conroy.

Conroy said she doesn't know how much the tax levy would be, but she knows people like the Kline family are excited to have their own library.