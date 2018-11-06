Holts Summit Girl Tells of Shooting

HOLT SUMMIT - 16-year-old Nakesha Berry told KOMU 8 News Friday she considers herself lucky to be alive after being shot.

"I"m happy I lived," Berry said. "I'm glad I get to tell my story."

Berry said she was shot twice in the thigh through the window while sleeping in her bed around 1:45 am Friday. Berry said she woke up unaware of what took place. She lives in Seges Mobile Home Park with her parents.

"I don't know what happened," Berry said. "It felt like a cramp, then my dad came in and pulled back the covers and there were two holes in my leg."

Berry said she believes the shots may have been intended for her neighbor. She said she thinks the shooter or shooters got the Berry trailer mixed up with one next door.

The Holts Summit Police Department said Berry is in good condition. It is asking for help to find the shooter. If you have any information contact Detective Mark Beardsley at (573)896-4678 Ext 307 or Crimestoppers at (573)592-2474.