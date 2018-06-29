Holts Summit Man Arrested for Narcotics

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Holts Summit man is in jail after receiving multiple drug charges.

According to a press release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Department, a deputy stopped a vehicle around 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday on County Road 4012 for a traffic violation.

Cale Woolsey, the passenger, jumped out of the car and ran into the woods where he was located shortly. He was found nearby several different types of controlled substances including methamphetamine.

Woolsey is out on bond on another felony narcotics arrest. He is now charged with three felony counts possession controlled substance, felony resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He is incarcerated and his bond is set at $15,000.