Holts Summit man charged with child abuse and tampering with a victim
HOLTS SUMMIT - Callaway County deputies arrested Holts Summit resident Stephen Abbott, 39, after a March 3 investigation. According to a media release, the State of Missouri Children’s Division aided the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
Abbott was charged Monday with child abuse and tampering with a victim.
Abbott posted the $10,000 court-set bond.
People who suspect child abuse or neglect can contact the state Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline anonymously by calling 800-392-3738.
