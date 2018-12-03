Holts Summit man charged with several child sex crimes

20 hours 46 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 10:41:00 AM CST December 02, 2018 in News
By: Ethan Illers, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged a Holts Summit man with child sex crimes, according to a media release on the Callaway County Sheriff Department's Facebook page.

Ryan White, 36, was charged with first-degree, second-degree and fourth-degree child molestation, along with second-degree statutory sodomy with a person under the age of 14 and four counts of enticement of a child. 

Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested White on Saturday, but he was released after posting a court-set bond of $100,000. 

The charges are result of an extensive criminal investigation by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office at a Holts Summit area residence. The State of Missouri Children's Division was also involved in the investigation. 

More News

Grid
List

Scheduled public comments to hold push for community policing
Scheduled public comments to hold push for community policing
COLUMBIA - The scheduled public comment portion of Monday's city council meeting is set to hear from two different groups... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 3:02:00 AM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Tree lights up in memory of those lost in 2018
Tree lights up in memory of those lost in 2018
JEFFERSON CITY - Jack's Memory Tree is shining bright in Jefferson City in remembrance of a man affectionately called Mr.... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 10:14:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in News

Car catches fire in Fulton garage Sunday
Car catches fire in Fulton garage Sunday
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a residential fire Sunday afternoon when a car caught fire in a... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 9:03:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in News

Fourth coldest November on record
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of roller coaster weather. Breaking down the data, it can now be... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in Weather

UPDATE: Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled for missing Camden County man
UPDATE: Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled for missing Camden County man
CAMDEN COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled an endangered silver advisory alert for a missing 82-year-old man... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 6:27:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in News

Missouri receives Liberty Bowl invite against Oklahoma State
Missouri receives Liberty Bowl invite against Oklahoma State
COLUMBIA - Missouri coach Barry Odom will return to Memphis to lead the Tigers into the 60th Liberty Bowl on... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 6:05:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in Sports

Missouri first to adopt fairness test against gerrymandering
Missouri first to adopt fairness test against gerrymandering
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The votes won't be cast for another four years, yet Democrats already appear likely to gain... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 4:18:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in News

America and KOMU 8 News celebrate National Mutt Day
America and KOMU 8 News celebrate National Mutt Day
COLUMBIA - Sunday is National Mutt Day in the United States. It is a day to celebrate mixed breed dogs.... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 12:18:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in News

Holts Summit man charged with several child sex crimes
Holts Summit man charged with several child sex crimes
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged a Holts Summit man with child sex crimes, according to a... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 10:41:00 AM CST December 02, 2018 in News

35th annual holiday home tour raises funds for the Missouri Symphony
35th annual holiday home tour raises funds for the Missouri Symphony
COLUMBIA - The 35th annual holiday home tour concludes Sunday. The event is raising money for the Missouri Symphony... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 8:36:00 AM CST December 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: CPD releases charges for suspect in post funeral gunfire
UPDATE: CPD releases charges for suspect in post funeral gunfire
COLUMBIA - Police released the charges Sunday for the man arrested following a shots fired incident at the funeral of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 11:11:00 PM CST December 01, 2018 in News

Women arrested on suspicion of stealing package off Fulton porch
Women arrested on suspicion of stealing package off Fulton porch
FULTON - Police arrested two women accused of stealing a package containing a TV off someone's porch on Saturday. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 10:21:00 PM CST December 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Ashland police chief voted as America's favorite crossing guard
UPDATE: Ashland police chief voted as America's favorite crossing guard
ASHLAND - Every school day, you can find Lyn Woolford at the Henry Clay Boulevard and Liberty Lane intersection directing... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 2:12:00 PM CST December 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Lawmakers, health officials push Missouri HIV law rewrite
Lawmakers, health officials push Missouri HIV law rewrite
JEFFERSON CITY — Some Missouri legislators and public health professionals are calling for a rewrite of the state's HIV laws,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 1:41:07 PM CST December 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Moberly man found dead
UPDATE: Missing Moberly man found dead
MOBERLY - A Moberly man who was reported as missing on Friday was found dead on Saturday morning. The... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 11:29:00 AM CST December 01, 2018 in News

New church display expands meaning of mangers
New church display expands meaning of mangers
COLUMBIA - More than 300 nativity scenes covered tables at Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia for the Meet Me at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 7:38:00 AM CST December 01, 2018 in News

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
HOUSTON (AP) — George H.W. Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:02:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri provost announced a "one-time opportunity" tenure buyout program in a Friday email for her... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 6:38:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
8am 31°
9am 32°
10am 33°
11am 34°