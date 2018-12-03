Holts Summit man charged with several child sex crimes

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged a Holts Summit man with child sex crimes, according to a media release on the Callaway County Sheriff Department's Facebook page.

Ryan White, 36, was charged with first-degree, second-degree and fourth-degree child molestation, along with second-degree statutory sodomy with a person under the age of 14 and four counts of enticement of a child.

Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested White on Saturday, but he was released after posting a court-set bond of $100,000.

The charges are result of an extensive criminal investigation by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office at a Holts Summit area residence. The State of Missouri Children's Division was also involved in the investigation.