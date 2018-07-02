Holts Summit man dies in single-car crash

HOWARD COUNTY - A Holts Summit man died in a single-car crash on Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 5, west of Business Route 240.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Brock Griffith, 47, drove a vehicle off the left side of the road and rolled over. Griffith was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:05 p.m.

The 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix was totally damaged, and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.