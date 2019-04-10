Holts Summit Man Dies in US 54 Accident

CALLAWAY CO. - A 19-year-old man is dead after a late-morning accident in Callaway Co. Friday.

Cody Ricker, of Holts Summit, was driving westbound on Highway 54 around 11:45 a.m Friday when he lost control and crossed the median of the highway, according the the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

After crossing the median, Ricker's vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle driven by a St. Charles man.

Rickers was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Boone Co. coroner.

Both vehicles were totalled, and the St. Charles man, 31-year-old Booker Simmons, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City with moderate injuries.

The fatality was the third of the day on Friday for State Highway Patrol Troop F.